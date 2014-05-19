Traveling families bring devices with them, but many don't realize the danger this puts them in

(NBC News) Families are beginning to take more devices with them on vacation, not realizing the risks involved when taking a tablet, laptop, or smartphone along for the trip.

Experts estimate that the average family now takes seven electronic devices on each trip, taking pictures, posting to social media, and staying connected to friends back home.

While many adults are now aware of the risks associated with posting that you are away on vacation, experts are more worried about whether children understand these risks.

"A lot of very young kids are using Instagram or other photo sharing sites and they're taking photographs and they're sharing those photographs," said McAfee's Chief Privacy Officer Michelle Dennedy.

Dennedy worries that it is these actions that can increase risks for traveling families.