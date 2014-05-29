VIDEO: Sherri Miller's sister shares a bittersweet memory - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

VIDEO: Sherri Miller's sister shares a bittersweet memory

Posted:

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - Thursday, is the 43rd anniversary of the deaths of Sherri Miller and her friend Pam Jackson.Up until last year, no one knew what happened to the girls, who were just 17 when they went missing.

The case was solved after the car they were driving on May 29, 1971, was spotted upside down in a Union County, South Dakota creek last September.

Thursday, family, friends, and former classmates gathered to say a final goodbye.

Rita Allen, Sherri Miller's sister, thanked law enforcement during the service and also the community, saying today was both a day for closure and a day for celebration.

