Iowa lawmakers reaction to resignation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - Some of Iowa's congressional delegation have weighed in on the resignation.

Senator Chuck Grassley said, "But this can't be the end of the story. The problems will still be there after this resignation, and they need to be fixed. Everyone in the department who was responsible should go."

Congressman Steve King said, "General Shinseki has lost the confidence of our veterans. I thank him for serving our country. His replacement will need the maximum authority to reform this government run Healthcare system."