Slight risk area for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and e - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Post by Schuylar Langston.

Slight risk area for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening includes all of Siouxland

Posted:
Signal Hill Skycam at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 1 Signal Hill Skycam at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 1
Severe Watches and Warnings for Siouxland
***A flash flood warning is in effect for Dickinson, Clay, and O'Brien until 2:30 Sunday afternoon***
***A flash flood watch is in effect for northern Siouxland until 1 A.M. Monday***
***The NWS has issued a flood warning for the Big Sioux River near Hawarden and Akron beginning on June 3 and 5 respectively until Friday, June 6
***Thunderstorms lingered in northern Siouxland Sunday morning which resulted in some flash flood watches and warnings. A flash flood watch is in effect for northern Siouxland until 1 A.M. Monday morning.
The slight risk area for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening now includes all of Siouxland.
The primary hazards with these storms include damaging wind, large hail, and heavy downpours. We cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.
With the thunderstorm activity Sunday afternoon/evening there could be another inch or two of rainfall in some locations which could ultimately cause more flash flood watches and warnings.
Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 for all of the severe weather information.
Post by Kristie Foreman.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.