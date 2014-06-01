Slight risk area for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening includes all of Siouxland

***A flash flood warning is in effect for Dickinson, Clay, and O'Brien until 2:30 Sunday afternoon******A flash flood watch is in effect for northern Siouxland until 1 A.M. Monday******The NWS has issued a flood warning for the Big Sioux River near Hawarden and Akron beginning on June 3 and 5 respectively until Friday, June 6***Thunderstorms lingered in northern Siouxland Sunday morning which resulted in some flash flood watches and warnings. A flash flood watch is in effect for northern Siouxland until 1 A.M. Monday morning.The slight risk area for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening now includes all of Siouxland.The primary hazards with these storms include damaging wind, large hail, and heavy downpours. We cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.With the thunderstorm activity Sunday afternoon/evening there could be another inch or two of rainfall in some locations which could ultimately cause more flash flood watches and warnings.Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 for all of the severe weather information.