RAGBRAI officials kick off the 'test ride' across Iowa

RAGBRAI, the annual bike ride across the state of Iowa, is quickly approaching, and host communities are busy getting prepared.

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - The best way to inspect cycling conditions on the roads across Iowa is to spin the spokes across the roads yourself, according to this team of expert cyclists.

The team is riding the entire route before all 15 to 20 thousand cyclists arrive, to check for dangerous road conditions and other hazards on the route.

"Our job is to take a look at the roads, take a look at traffic patterns, look at the road conditions, see what we can do to make RAGBRAI as safe as humanly possible," T.J. Juskiewicz, RAGBRAI director said.

A necessary, week-long, physical feat, according to Juskiewicz.

"We're going to work with the Ride Right committees all the way from Rock Valley to Guttenburg, work with county engineers, work with sheriffs, anything we can do to make RAGBRAI safer, that's what it's all about this week," Juskiewicz said.

Not even thunder, lightning, and torrential downpours can keep this crew from spinning their wheels across Iowa's roads.

Juskiewicz says that's because during RAGBRAI, there's likely going to be some rain, as well, and the RAGBRAI team needs to know what to expect in all the conditions mother nature may throw their way.

"Rain, shine, it doesn't matter. We're going to have a good time. We're going to ride from here, it's probably about 69 miles to Okoboji. We'll be there at some point, but we're going to have a good time getting there," Juskiewicz said.

Though this test ride doesn't host the thousands and thousands of cyclists that the actual ride does, they're still taking the same amount of time to replicate RAGBRAI as accurately as possible.

"We're going to take our time. That's what RAGBRAI-ers do. They don't just go from point 'a' to point 'b' as quick as they can, they stop and smell the roses. That's one of the great things about RAGBRAI," Juskiewicz said.

Something that all of the RAGBRAI host communities can benefit from, and something all the riders have to look forward to along the route.

The RAGBRAI route inspectors will be riding across the state until Saturday.

For more information on RAGBRAI, click here.