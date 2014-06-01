Rock Valley, IA prepares for kicking off the 2014 RAGBRAI route

The best way to inspect cycling conditions on the roads across Iowa is to spin the spokes across the roads yourself, according to this team of expert cyclists.

The best way to inspect cycling conditions on the roads across Iowa is to spin the spokes across the roads yourself, according to this team of expert cyclists.

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - RAGBRAI, the annual bike ride across the state of Iowa, is quickly approaching, and host communities are busy getting prepared.

Rock Valley, Iowa is one of a few communities on the RAGBRAI route this year that have never hosted the ride before.

While the logistics and organization of hosting such a huge event are daunting, Rock Valley's Mayor says the community response has been incredible, and he thinks they're up for the challenge.

"I'm not sure you can be ready, but we're getting pretty close, actually. Everything's coming together really good. We're finalizing all of the shuttle routes and the food vendors, stuff like that. It's really exciting, and really fun, and we're getting close," Kevin Van Otterloo, Mayor of Rock Valley said.

RAGBRAI will start in Rock Valley, Iowa on Sunday, July 20.