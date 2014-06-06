Popular Greek Fest adds a third day of festivities

It's opa time!

The 14th annual Greek Fest kicked off Friday night at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Sioux City.

The festivities include everything from live music and dancing to authentic Greek cuisine and beverages.

The festival has expanded to meet demand. This year, the festival runs three days, through Sunday.

"Everything is authentic, everything is made by the Holy Trinity parishioners. It's all fresh," said Mary Sharp, Greek Festival.

If you weren't able to make it Friday, the event runs Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm, and on Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. Admission is free.