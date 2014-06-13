Iowa DNR keeping Missouri River boaters safe - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa DNR keeping Missouri River boaters safe

Posted:
Boating season is here, and the Iowa DNR is doing its part to keep boaters on the Missouri River safe.

Conservation Officer Gary Sisco warned boat drivers that the same rules that apply on the roadways apply to the water. Having a blood alcohol content level of .08 or greater is still considered drunk driving when driving a boat.

"It is not illegal to consume alcohol on the river, but we certainly want all of the drivers of watercraft to be designated drivers, and we do regular safety checks for folks and make sure the drivers are sober," said Sisco.

Sisco said the DNR will be patrolling the Missouri River and performing safety checks in both marked and unmarked boats. He also wants to remind people that even if they're good swimmers, they should always have a life jacket. The current on the river can be very dangerous.
