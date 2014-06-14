COPY-PHOTOS: Storms in Siouxland

* Severe T-Storm watch is in effect for much of Siouxland until 10 P.M. Sunday night



*A flash flood watch is in effect for northern Siouxland until 1 A.M. Monday

*The NWS has issued a flood warning for the Big Sioux River near Hawarden and Akron beginning on June 3 and 5 respectively until Friday, June 6.

Thunderstorms lingered in northern Siouxland Sunday morning which resulted in some flash flood watches and warnings. A flash flood watch is in effect for northern Siouxland until 1 A.M. Monday morning.



The slight risk area for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening now includes all of the viewing area.



The primary hazards with these storms include damaging wind, large hail, and heavy downpours.



We cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.



With the thunderstorm activity Sunday afternoon/evening there could be another inch or two of rainfall in some locations which could ultimately cause more flash flood watches and warnings.

