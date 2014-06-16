Jack Hatch will announce choice for running mate in Iowa governo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Jack Hatch will announce choice for running mate in Iowa governor's race

Posted:
State Sen. Jack Hatch, the Democratic nominee for Iowa governor, says he'll announce his choice for lieutenant governor in Cedar Rapids.

Hatch announced Monday that he'll introduce his choice to receive the nomination for lieutenant governor at a Tuesday morning event in a union hall.

A Hatch campaign spokesman says the two will then hold events elsewhere in the state.

Hatch is running against Republican Gov. Terry Branstad, who is seeking a record sixth term. Branstad was first elected governor in 1982.

Hatch has represented a Des Moines district in the Legislature since 2003.
