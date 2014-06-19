The Ultimate Style Cheesecake - Dusty McDougle of Sioux City

Garnish (optional)
• Fresh sliced strawberries
• Strawberry sundae syrup
• Whipped cream
Directions:
HEAT oven to 325°F.
In a bowl mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar and butter, press onto bottom and slightly up the sides of 10-inch spring-form pan. Bake in oven for 10 minutes.
While crust is baking, make the filling by beating the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and lemon with electric mixer until smooth and well blended. Add eggs, 1 at a time, mixing at medium speed after each egg is added until all is blended, making sure to scrape down the batter with a spatula. Add flour and mix until smooth.
Remove crust from oven, but keep oven on and let the crust cool for 5-10 minutes then pour the filling over crust. Bake for about 50-55 minutes or until cake is cooked but has a slight giggle in the center. Remove from oven, again keeping oven on and set aside for 5-10 minutes so it cools slightly while you make the sour cream topping. In a small bowl mix the sour cream, sugar, vanilla and lemon. Spoon over the top of the cheesecake and spread evenly. Put cake back in oven and bake for 10 minutes.
Remove from oven and loosen cake from rim of pan with knife. Cool before refrigerating. Cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours or overnight.
Can't Find Something?
KTIV Television
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.