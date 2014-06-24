Sioux City Municipal Band will play a Patriotic Concert at the Band Shell July 6

The Sioux City Municipal Band, under the direction of conductor Larry Mitchell, invites the public to attend a concert of music in honor of the July 4 holiday on Sunday, July 6 at 7:30pm in Grandview Park.

The evening’s concert will feature trumpet soloist Mike Prichard playing Oliver’s Birthday.



In addition, the band will play When Johnny Comes Marching Home and selections by the band Abba.



Band shell host Dave Madsen will lead the popular audience sing-a-long of The Armed Forces Salute, and the concert will end with John Philip Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever.

The summer concerts are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, and will continue through July 27.