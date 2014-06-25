Rock Valley, IA shop owner says RAGBRAI will benefit business

One business owner said RAGBRAI will be good for businesses in Rock Valley, IA.

Since the flood, business has gone down for "Nearly New Town".

But, many have still been coming in for a different reason because the store's owner is providing free clothing to flood victims.

She said she's glad she can help out now, and she's also excited RAGBRAI will go on in Rock Valley.

"For business it's going to help, it's been very slow the last few weeks with the flood. I think everybody's just stayed out of town because of the confusion, and I think it will bring a lot of people in for Main Street business," Nearly New Town Owner Fonda Van Beek said.

Along with being good for business, Van Beek said she thinks RAGBRAI will bring a lot of positivity to the city.