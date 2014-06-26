Hard Rock Casino guitar lifted into place - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hard Rock Casino guitar lifted into place

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Thursday was a big milestone for the new casino in town.

Crews lifted into place the big guitar that now sits atop the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City.

The giant red guitar came in several pieces and workers assembled it over the last few days.

The guitar is modeled after a Fender Stratocaster Guitar but much bigger.

It is about 59 feet long and it sits 12 feet above the building.

The guitar weighs an impressive 5.5 tons.

"I am just happy to get it up in place, show it proudly to everybody in Sioux City and everybody driving I-29 is going to see this thing. It looks dynamite," said Todd Moyer, General Manager.

Moyer says they hope to light up the guitar tomorrow.

Moyer says the Hard Rock is still on schedule to open August 1st.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.