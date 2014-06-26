Hard Rock Casino guitar lifted into place Posted: Thursday, June 26, 2014 5:45 PM EDT Posted:

Thursday was a big milestone for the new casino in town.



Crews lifted into place the big guitar that now sits atop the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City.



The giant red guitar came in several pieces and workers assembled it over the last few days.



The guitar is modeled after a Fender Stratocaster Guitar but much bigger.



It is about 59 feet long and it sits 12 feet above the building.



The guitar weighs an impressive 5.5 tons.



"I am just happy to get it up in place, show it proudly to everybody in Sioux City and everybody driving I-29 is going to see this thing. It looks dynamite," said Todd Moyer, General Manager.



Moyer says they hope to light up the guitar tomorrow.



Moyer says the Hard Rock is still on schedule to open August 1st.

