EVENTS: Siouxland reflects 25 years later on when United Flight 232 crash-landed at the Sioux Gateway Airport

File photo of Spencer Bailey being carried by Lt. Colonel Dennis Nelson after the United Flight 232 crash.

The Siouxland Response

Three days designed to reflect on when United Flight 232 DC10 crash-landed at Sioux Gateway Airport, to learn from the way Siouxlanders responded, and to honor those lost.

All events are free and open to the public.

Friday, July 18, 2014

Completed by 6:00 p.m. Emergency Responder Units from the Tri-State Area have an open invitation to park along Pierce St. Between 5th & 6th Streets in front of the Orpheum Theatre



7:00 - 8:30 p.m. What Happened, What We’ve Learned, and What Has Changed

Held at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre

Led by Jim Wharton with United Airlines Captain Al Haynes, Jan Brown, Bob Hamilton, Gary Brown, Sr. Margaret Wick, Col. Dennis Swanstrom, Dr. David Greco and Dr. Larry Foster

Honoring responders and families

Recognize new volunteer efforts



Saturday, July 19, 2014



9:00 a.m.- 12:00 noon Open Houses & Tours

The Security Institute at Western Iowa Technical Community College

LifeServe Blood Center and the Mayor's Youth Commission will be collecting blood to help reach their goal of collecting 232 units by the end of the weekend

Laurence Gonzales book signing of his new 2014 - Flight 232, A Story of Disaster and Survival

American Red Cross information table

Briar Cliff University

MidAmerica Museum of Aviation & Transportation

2:30 p.m. Reflection & Dedication Ceremony

Held at the Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation

Led by Rev. Greg Clapper



PROGRAM INCLUDES: Color Guard, United Airlines Flight 232 Capt. Al Haynes & Crew, Flight 232 Survivor Jerry Schemmel, Special Music by Kevin Keane, Bagpipe by Sioux City Police Sgt. Mike Manthorne, Woodbury County Supervisor George Boykin, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, Governor Terry Branstad

Reading names of the 112 lost in the crash

Wreath Laying & Benediction in New Outdoor Garden



Sunday, July 20, 2014

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon Remembrance Service

Held at the Anderson Dance Pavilion

Led by Pastor Darrin Vick of Morningside Lutheran Church, sermon by Rev. Greg Clapper, Readings by Father Marvin Boes Concluding at the Flight 232 Memorial with Artist Dale Lamphere