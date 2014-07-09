PHOTOS: United Flight 232 crash-lands at the Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19, 1989

File photo of the United Flight 232 before it crash-landed at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa.

On July 19, 1989, at 1516, a DC-10-10, N1819U, operated by United Airlines as flight 232, experienced a catastrophic failure of the No. 2 tail-mounted engine during cruise flight.

The separation, fragmentation and forceful discharge of stage 1 fan rotor assembly parts from the No. 2 engine led to the loss of the three hydraulic systems that powered the airplane's flight controls.

The flight crew experienced severe difficulties controlling the airplane, which subsequently crashed during an attempted landing at Sioux Gateway Airport, Iowa.

There were 285 passengers and 11 crewmembers onboard.

One flight attendant and 110 passengers were fatally injured.

-Information from the National Transportation Safety Board aircraft accident report. https://www.ntsb.gov/investigations/summary/AAR9006.html