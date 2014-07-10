UPDATE: Missing eastern Iowa girls found safe & sound; AMBER Ale - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Missing eastern Iowa girls found safe & sound; AMBER Alert canceled

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
UNDATED (KTIV) - Iowa authorities have canceled an AMBER Alert issued after three eastern Iowa children went missing, Wednesday night, in Black Hawk County. They children are safe, and sound. But, the search continues for the suspect, and the suspect vehicle.year-old Brooklyn

Michael Hogan is suspected of driving a red 2001 Pontiac Grand Am with license plate number 832 YPC.


Previous story: (filed at 10:45pm, July 9, 2014)
Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for three missing Black Hawk County children.

8-year-old Brooklyn Anne-Marie Gaffney, 6-year-old Mia Elaine Gaffney, and 8-month-old Nevaeh Hogan were last seen with Shaun Michael Hogan in a red 2001 Pontiac Grand Am with license plate number 832 YPC.

Mia Gaffney is 4-feet-tall and 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Brooklyn Gaffney is 4-foot-4 and 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hogan, 36, is a black male, 6-foot-3, 250 pounds.

 
