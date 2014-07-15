HEART HEALTH: The impact of caffeinated beverages on your heart

"Dr. Artang we discussed the benefits and risks of drinking soda and juice last month," said Matt Breen. "You even received a letter from Florida regarding that particular program. What do you say to viewers, who enjoy their daily juice?" "To my surprise we received an email from Gail Rampersaud from Florida Department of Citrus about the benefit of the 100% juice," said Dr. Ramin Artang, Mercy Cardiology. "She also brought to my attention dietary guidelines for Americans by the Department of Health and Human Services. So, what we tried to say, for the purpose of hydration juices have too much calorie in them." The guidelines say, "children ages 2 to 18 years and adults ages 19 to 30 years consume more than half of their fruit intake as juice. Although 100% fruit juice can be part of a healthful diet, it lacks dietary fiber and when consumed in excess can contribute extra calories. The majority of the fruit recommended should come from whole fruits, including fresh, canned, frozen, and dried forms, rather than from juice."

"What do you suggest people should do," asked Breen. "One way to do it is to dilute the juice by half, or one-third with water.," Artang said. "There is still plenty of sugar to make it taste well and you are taking half or a one-third of the calories in. It is good both for adults and for kids."

"Dr. Artang, Cathy asked, 'I have mitral valve prolapse and still drink caffeinated beverages. My heart races at times. Does this put me at risk for a heart attack?'" "Lets talk about what mitral valve prolapse is," said Artang. "In some people the tissues is softer so the valve instead of being flat becomes curved. Most of the time it has no significance. In rare cases however the change of the valve structure causes significant amount of leaking blood backwards that is associated with loud murmur and shortness of breath symptoms. Occasionally people with mitral valve prolapse also have symptoms of racing heart more frequently. What is also interesting is, historically it was diagnosed by listening to the heart. Now a days however it is done by the ultrasound of the heart. So many people who 20-30 years ago were told they have mitral valve prolapse actually do not have it." "So, what should Cathy do," asked Breen. "Not knowing Cathy's age and how she was diagnosed with mitral valve prolapse. There is no association of mitral valve prolapse and heart attack. She should first establish that she truly has the condition with updated echocardiogram. As for the racing heart, there are also tests that can be done to sort it out and treat it. As for the relation with caffeinated drinks, keep it within reasonable amount. If the trigger the racing heart she should avoid that but it is not going to cause her heart attack."