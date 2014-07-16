REMEMBERING FLIGHT 232: Meaning behind memorial

A permanent impression of a day shaping the future for so many.

As you walk into the memorial for victims and those responded to the emergency on July 19, 1989 you see the first of seven upright stones all Sioux quartzite native to the region.

Each with a different statement of a "whole community that reached inside of itself and found resources it didn't know it had."

Words spoken after the tragic yet miraculous event.

As you enter the area.. The boulders narrow and so does the path.

A way to add intensity and draw you into the focal point of the display.

The final stone lays flat revealing the backside of the main statue.

The walkway slopes downhill a left-turn just as the crippled D-10 made on the final approach to Sioux City. The whole space a circle formation for the large spiral movements taken to reduce speed before landing.

Created as an outdoor cathedral the eight pillars around the perimeter duplicate those found at the nearby Anderson Dance Pavilion.

The trellis along the top mimics the Rose Garden at Grandview Park in the heart of Sioux City.

The centerpoint of the display features a bronze creation at seven-feet tall, larger than life, inspired by a famous photograph showing the rescue of three-year-old Spencer Bailey in the arms of Lt. Col. Dennis Nielsen from the Iowa National Guard.

At closer look the airman's name tag is left blank his hands bigger than normal representing the thousands who too action with a view of all three states involved in the operation.

Smaller stones fill in around the major monument different sizes and shapes, some jagged others smooth to show order among the chaos in the moments and minutes after the crash.

Every image, every detail, capturing the "Spirit of Siouxland."

A sanctuary of survival and a symbol for all.

