LAKES AREA NEWS: Iowa Great Lakes communities prepare for RAGBRAI riders

Lakes Area Parks and Preservation Plaza at Arnolds Park may not be very busy today, but that’s about to change.



Some 20,000 to 30,000 people are expected in the Iowa Great Lakes as RAGBRAI makes an overnight stop here Sunday night.



Many parks will serve as campgrounds for the thousands of bikers.



Most of the RAGBRAI festivities will be headquartered out of Preservation Plaza, or the Green Space, at Arnolds Park, where weekend concerts and fireworks are planned.

Dickinson County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Ehret says he’s confident the necessary preparations have been made.



”On the public safety side we have a command trailer that we’re using from Clay County Emergency Management. We don’t know how well cell phones are going to be working with so many people in the area so we’ve brought in extra radios we borrowed from other counties, other emergency managers,” Mike Ehret said.



Heavy traffic is expected as well. As a matter of fact, officials are advising local residents to refrain from driving in the lakes area Sunday into early Monday, if at all possible.



They say you’ll be much better off utilizing shuttle buses. Lakes area law enforcement agencies are also bringing in additional officers for the weekend.

It’s also University of Okoboji Homecoming this weekend. It includes a triathlon, marathon, a half marathon and 10K run on Saturday.That event on its own typically draws hundreds of people to the area. So officials say getting around in the Iowa Great Lakes will likely be a challenge beginning already Saturday morning.