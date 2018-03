The crash landing of United Flight 232 unfolded in Sioux City, Iowa in 1989 - 25 years ago this month.



A commemorative weekend is scheduled on July 18, 19 and 20 reuniting the crew, survivors, families, and responders.



The three days are designed to reflect on United 232’s crash-landing, to learn from and thank the Siouxland responders, and to honor those lost.