The crash landing of United Flight 232 unfolded in Sioux City, Iowa in 1989 - 25 years ago this month.

PHOTOS: Remembering Flight 232: What happened, what we’ve learned, and what has changed

Remembering Flight 232: Haynes, flight crew look back on the crash that bonded them forever

Al Haynes, Flight 232 Captain said, "If Siouxland calls, we go. That's all there is to it. No matter what I'm doing, if Siouxland calls and needs us for something or wants us for something, then we go."

Siouxland answered the call in the minutes, hours, and days following the crash of Flight 232.

The man who piloted the plane 25-years ago said Sioux City will always have a special place in his heart.

Captain Al Haynes said the crash feels like yesterday.

Friday, he relived the moments that United Flight 232 tumbled out of the Siouxland skies on its way to Chicago from Denver.

Captain Haynes was joined by the rest of his flight crew Friday, took a look back at the plane crash that bonded those board together, forever.

When the plane started to descend, many prepared themselves to die. Flight attendant Susan White Callendar said after the plane crashed, she couldn't believe she was alive.

She talked about the feeling that came over her as the plane started to roll.

Susan White Callendar, United Flight 232 Flight Attendant said, "The battle started. Everything started flying around, like a tornado in the plane, and metal peeling apart, and I was knocking things out of the way, I had my hands up on my head and knocking metal and debris just to be in the survival mode, just to stay alive."

Many say the man behind the controls, Captain Al Haynes was the hero, as he steered the plane down to the ground.

Haynes doesn't remember much of the crash itself, because he was knocked unconscious.

While 112 people died, 184 survived.

Haynes, however, said there were 1,000 heroes that day.

Capt. Al Haynes, Flight 232 Pilot said, "We started as a team of three, the crew of three in the cockpit. Then the flight attendants, they became part of this team working together. Then the passengers were working as a team. The controllers became part of the team. The emergency responders became part of the team. By the time we got to we had over 1,000 people in this team trying to make this thing work."

Woodbury County Emergency Manager Gary Brown called the 232 flight crew not heroes, but "rock stars."

He said 40 different Siouxland communities came to the rescue that day, helping saving countless lives.

Gary Brown, Woodbury Co. Emergency Manager said, "It was spun around the globe as some kind of a magic... (crying). It wasn't. It was what we do, and what we do every day. "

Head flight attendant Jan Brown said the Siouxland response, "exemplifies the heartland," stressing the word 'heart.'

Many of those 1st responders have toured the world to talk about preparedness.

Behind me, police and fire vehicles are lined up, representing, in part, the response that fateful day.



