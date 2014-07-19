Flight 232 crash helped bring the funds to build the Security Institute in Sioux City

After the tragic crash 25 years ago, the surrounding communities came together to help in any way they could.

Louise Keleher was working in the Woodbury County Communications Center when the flight came down, and she was responsible for sending fire crews out to the scene.

One of the dispatchers who was working when Flight 232 crashed attended the blood drive

Saturday's blood drive was held at the Security Institute, a facility that was brought about because of the 232 crash.

Western Iowa Technical Community College received grants from both the Federal and State government to build the security institute on their campus.The goal was to train first responders, improve communication, and be prepared for an emergency, should tragedy strike Siouxland in such a way again.

Woodbury County Emergency Management Director Gary Brown was a first responder to the plane crash, and said the Security Institute has been huge in helping them achieve their goals of emergency preparedness as well as helping them, help others.

"Delegates of the community, and of the flight crew, have travelled globally and shared the lessons learned from the crash. So we've helped other communities be better prepared, and we know that it's motivated other communities to get a preparedness program going,"Woodbury County Emergency Management Director Gary Brown said.

Brown said the blood drive was a perfect way to combine the memory of the tragedy, with some of the good that came from the lessons learned surrounding the crash.