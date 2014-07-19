Flight 232 crash helped bring the funds to build the Security In - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Flight 232 crash helped bring the funds to build the Security Institute in Sioux City

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Saturday's blood drive was held at the Security Institute, a facility that was brought about because of the 232 crash.

Western Iowa Technical Community College received grants from both the Federal and State government to build the security institute on their campus.The goal was to train first responders, improve communication, and be prepared for an emergency, should tragedy strike Siouxland in such a way again.

Woodbury County Emergency Management Director Gary Brown was a first responder to the plane crash, and said the Security Institute has been huge in helping them achieve their goals of emergency preparedness as well as helping them, help others.

"Delegates of the community, and of the flight crew, have travelled globally and shared the lessons learned from the crash. So we've helped other communities be better prepared, and we know that it's motivated other communities to get a preparedness program going,"Woodbury County Emergency Management Director Gary Brown said.

Brown said the blood drive was a perfect way to combine the memory of the tragedy, with some of the good that came from the lessons learned surrounding the crash.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.