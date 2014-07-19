Area leaders reflect on the 25th anniversary of Flight 232's crash

"112 people died on July 19, 1989. But 184 people survived. The plane crash changed the lives of countless people, some lost the people most precious to them that day. Others got a second chance at life,” Reverend Greg Clapper told the hundreds who gathered for the 25th anniversary of the crash of Flight 232.

Clapper was the chaplain with the 185th at the time of the crash.

One-hundred-eighty-four people got a second chance, many saved because of the actions of first responders, including almost 300 members of the Iowa National Guard, volunteers from almost 30 communities in the Siouxland area, plus, hospital personnel.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott was a young council member at the time of the crash. He says he saw 50 ambulances on Interstate 29 and heard about the plane coming in for an emergency landing.

"The day after the flight, I had the opportunity to go up in a helicopter and view the crash site. I wondered how in the world could anyone have survived that kind of a crash. I was so thankful our community had prepared and planned for such an event that we ready to do what we needed to do,” said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

Mayor Scott said this today would be the last formal event for Flight 232, but he told all the survivors, crew members and families who lost loved ones, they are always welcome in Sioux City.

Woodbury County Supervisor George Boykin says this is an event that people will never forget.

He said the community had the resources to handle a disaster of this magnitude.

"I genuinely believe in the goodness of the people in this area. We always come together to help in the need of a tragedy or the needs of the people that are at a disadvantage and it happened 25 years ago," said George Boykin.

25-years ago, for some survivors they say it seems like a life-time ago, others say it was just like yesterday.