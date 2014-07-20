Service gives Siouxlanders a chance to reflect as Flight 232 remembrances wrap up

The 25th anniversary of the tragic crash of Flight 232 has taken Sioux City through community discussions, memorials, and commemorations this weekend.

Sunday, it all wrapped up, as the flight crew, survivors, and Siouxlanders joined together for a time of spiritual reflection.

Morningside Lutheran Church held a 232 memorial service in the Anderson Dance Pavilion on Sioux City's riverfront.

The service featured both music and moments of silence, as Reverend Greg Clapper read Psalms of lament to the congregation.

Chaplain Clapper, a first responder to the plane crash himself, reminded those in attendance that heartbreak isn't something you have to face alone, something he feels is important to remember as the survivors and responders move forward with their lives.

"These heartbreaking events aren't the last word. I think it was important to be reminded of that hope that God calls us to in the future," Clapper said.

The service concluded with the placing of 296 carnations on the Spirit of Siouxland, the statue commemorating the tremendous volunteer effort of the entire area in response to the crash.