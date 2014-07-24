UPDATE: Ida County Sheriff's Office confirms armed robbery of Holstein, IA bank Posted: Thursday, July 24, 2014 6:59 PM EDT Posted:

Updated story:



Authorities in Ida County, Iowa are searching for the suspect in the robbery of a Holstein, Iowa, bank.



Ida County Chief Deputy Mike Hawthorne says a black male in his 20's, who was armed with a firearm, walked into the United Bank of Iowa branch, in Holstein, Iowa, shortly after 4:00pm. The suspect demanded money.



He walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash. Hawthorne says the suspect headed east after leaving the bank, which is at 116 Kiel Street, in Holstein. He hasn't been seen since.



If you have any information, call the Ida County Sheriff's office at (712) 364-3146.





Previous story: (filed at 6:05pm, July 24, 2014)



Authorities in Ida County, Iowa are investigating an emergency call about a bank robbery in Holstein.



The call came in after 4:00pm, Thursday afternoon, to report a possible bank robbery at the United Bank of Iowa branch, in Holstein, Iowa.



Deputies from the Ida County Sheriff's office are outside the bank branch at 116 North Kiel Street. We're told they're going over surveillance tape to try and verify the reported robbery. So, at this point, there's no suspect information to release to the media.