Despite the hot weather, hundreds line up in Milford Saturday to see fire trucks, floats, and the flinging on Bings.

KTIV Morning Meteorologist Ben Dorenbach and Nick Filipowski had the pleasure of participating in the Milford Pioneer Days parade.

The weekend-long celebration also included a barbecue, watermelon feed, all you can eat wing contest, and antique tractor full.

Don't forget to check out the omelet breakfast on Sunday.