The Siouxland Chamber will bring in a military hero for this year's annual dinner

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -  The Siouxland Chamber will bring in a military hero for this year's annual dinner.

Thursday, chamber officials announced Marcus Luttrell will be the keynote speaker for the event in September.

Luttrell is a decorated Navy SEAL and the best-selling author of "Lone Survivor".

Luttrell is also the subject of the blockbuster film of the same name starring Mark Wahlberg.

"This will be a very thought provoking and compelling speaker.  We think our community will be very, very excited to hear directly from Marcus Luttrell," said Chris McGowan, President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

The annual Chamber Dinner will be Monday, September 29th, at the Sioux City Convention Center.



