Awesome Biker Nights gives more than $60,000 in event profits to local organizations Posted: Thursday, July 31, 2014 7:11 PM EDT

One annual event that takes over downtown Sioux City raised big bucks for the community.



Awesome Biker Nights donated more than $60,000 this year.



Thursday, the money went to local organizations.



The largest check went to St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation, which has been with Biker Nights from day one.



They received $17,000.



"It's what I do. Not only am I involved in awesome bike night as chair and giving back but I do it for the children. It's the kids that can't do it for themselves," said John Jager, Chair for Awesome Bike Nights.



Awesome Biker Nights has more than a million dollars in the past 15 years for charity.





