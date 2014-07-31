Awesome Biker Nights gives more than $60,000 in event profits to - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Awesome Biker Nights gives more than $60,000 in event profits to local organizations

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - One annual event that takes over downtown Sioux City raised big bucks for the community.

Awesome Biker Nights donated more than $60,000 this year.

Thursday, the money went to local organizations.

The largest check went to St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation, which has been with Biker Nights from day one.

They received $17,000.
   
"It's what I do. Not only am I involved in awesome bike night as chair and giving back but I do it for the children. It's the kids that can't do it for themselves," said John Jager, Chair for Awesome Bike Nights.

Awesome Biker Nights has more than a million dollars in the past 15 years for charity.


Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.