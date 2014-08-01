SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -
One local company is representing Iowa in a new multimedia endeavor.
After 100 years of operation and counting, American Pop Corn Company in Sioux City is being featured on AOL's "This Built America
".
The program features family-owned, community oriented businesses who've made a difference.
This movement is aimed at supporting American companies and American-made products.
"Sioux City is the perfect place for the American Pop Corn Company and we are close to the source and Iowa is a good place for the American Pop Corn Company for a lot of reasons including a great work force," said Garry Smith, President of American Pop Corn Company.