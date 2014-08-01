One local company is representing Iowa in a new multimedia endea - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One local company is representing Iowa in a new multimedia endeavor

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - One local company is representing Iowa in a new multimedia endeavor.

After 100 years of operation and counting, American Pop Corn Company in Sioux City is being featured on AOL's "This Built America".

The program features family-owned, community oriented businesses who've made a difference.

This movement is aimed at supporting American companies and American-made products.

"Sioux City is the perfect place for the American Pop Corn Company and we are close to the source and Iowa is a good place for the American Pop Corn Company for a lot of reasons including a great work force," said Garry Smith, President of American Pop Corn Company.


