U.S. Attorney looks to add drug prosecutor

The U.S. Attorney's office in Sioux City is hoping a federal grant will help it get a better handle on drug crimes in the region.

Tim Duax is applying to bring in a special Assistant U.S. Attorney to focus solely on prosecuting drug cases.

This special prosecutor's salary and benefits would be paid for through a federal grant over the next one to two years.

The U S Attorney's office must partner with the Woodbury County County Attorney's office, which would employ the prosecutor and in turn be reimbursed by the grant.

Duax says the drug trafficking problems in Northwest Iowa need to be addressed.

County Attorney PJ Jennings agrees.

"Just getting offenders off the streets. If we can help in any way to get additional offenders off the streets from pushing drugs, everybody benefits,” said Jennings.

Duax is hoping to get the new attorney in as soon as possible.