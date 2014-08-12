Millions more coming to CF - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Millions more coming to CF

CF Industries will get the remaining tax credits it applied for last year.

The High Quality Jobs Program rewards companies for creating high paying jobs.

CF qualified for $31-million but only received $22-million, because the Iowa Economic Development Authority or I-E-D-A, was at the end of its budget cycle when the application came in.

IEDA gave CF the chance to catch-up and reapply this year.

The company learned it will receive the remaining $9 million in tax credits, one-point-eight million dollars each of the next five years.

 

