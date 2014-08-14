Sioux City kindergartners attend their first day of school Posted: Thursday, August 14, 2014 6:37 PM EDT Posted:

It's back to school for the children of Sioux City as well.



And for some, it's their first day ever.



The kindergartners of Mater Dei Immaculate Conception Center are ready to join the big kids.



Not to mention, in a bigger building.



But these kindergartners are also looking forward to many other things.



"Going to recess with my brother," said Bodee



"I get to say hi to my preschool teachers," said Isabelle.



"I am excited to be here," said Miles



"I am super excited," said Isabelle.



There was a lot of excitement in the kindergarten classrooms as the children opened and organized their school supplies.



Many of these kids are looking forward to the school year.







