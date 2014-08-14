Fine arts wing of new Bishop Heelan High School opens - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fine arts wing of new Bishop Heelan High School opens

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - After many years of planning and fundraising, the first phase of the new Bishop Heelan High School is now open.

This new $15-million fine arts building is across the street from 65-year-old Bishop Heelan High School.

The new building boasts an auditorium that seats over 600 people.

The fine arts building also includes a chapel, commons area, choir room and band room along with countless other classrooms.

New classrooms mean some new equipment.

"It's exciting because we have had some equipment that is older and it's easier to use and it will hopefully work better than the stuff that we have been using before," said Grace Beumlee, Junior.

Not only are the students excited about his building but the community is, as well.

"The excitement of the students, the parents, the alumni and seeing them come through our building and seeing this new facility and the excitement that they have had is really gratifying ," said Christian Bork, Principal.

The $10-million second phase of the new Bishop Heelan High School includes academic classrooms, a gymnasium and offices.

There's no word when ground might be broken on phase two.

