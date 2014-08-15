Sioux City's Art Museum is gearing up to run a series of progra - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Sioux City's Art Museum is gearing up to run a series of programs on the Jackson Pollock Mural.

The free programs range from movies to a lecture series, and even a social hour.

Officials say they'll compliment the blockbuster exhibit which arrived in Sioux City earlier this summer.

The 2000 movie Pollock staring Ed Harris, will begin at 1:30, on the first Sunday of each month.

A lecture series exploring Pollock's life and career starts at 7 p.m. on September 25.

And finally, the "Jackson Pollock Social Hour" is set for Thursday October 30.

Light hors d'oeuvres will be served along with an informal talk.
