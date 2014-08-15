Sioux City's Art Museum is gearing up to run a series of programs on the Jackson Pollock Mural Posted: Friday, August 15, 2014 4:13 PM EDT Posted:

Sioux City's Art Museum is gearing up to run a series of programs on the Jackson Pollock Mural.



The free programs range from movies to a lecture series, and even a social hour.



Officials say they'll compliment the blockbuster exhibit which arrived in Sioux City earlier this summer.



The 2000 movie Pollock staring Ed Harris, will begin at 1:30, on the first Sunday of each month.



A lecture series exploring Pollock's life and career starts at 7 p.m. on September 25.



And finally, the "Jackson Pollock Social Hour" is set for Thursday October 30.



Light hors d'oeuvres will be served along with an informal talk.

