SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -
Sioux City's Art Museum is gearing up to run a series of programs on the Jackson Pollock Mural.
The free programs range from movies to a lecture series, and even a social hour.
Officials say they'll compliment the blockbuster exhibit which arrived in Sioux City earlier this summer.
The 2000 movie Pollock staring Ed Harris, will begin at 1:30, on the first Sunday of each month.
A lecture series exploring Pollock's life and career starts at 7 p.m. on September 25.
And finally, the "Jackson Pollock Social Hour" is set for Thursday October 30.
Light hors d'oeuvres will be served along with an informal talk.