Sioux City leaders to accept the ice bucket challenge on Tuesday Posted: Monday, August 18, 2014 9:25 PM EDT Posted:

Sunday, while her children poured buckets of ice water over her head, KTIV Station Manager Bridget Breen issued a challenge to Sioux City's city council members to do the same.



The next day, "I do accept the ice bucket challenge," said Council Member Pete Groetken.



Celebrities, sports stars, and even the KTIV crew have taken the plunge, so to speak, pouring buckets of icy cold water over their heads. The reason is to raise money for ALS, commonly called Lou Gehrig's Disease. The condition is terminal, and eats away at a person's motor skills.



"It's a horrible way to die, a horrible deal. I don't think there's been enough information out there, and we would be happy to help with the challenge,” said Councilwoman Rhonda Capron.



For Capron, this is personal. She says she lost her friend Brett Booge to the debilitating disease. To help raise awareness she accepted our challenge and encouraged all of her fellow council members to follow suit.



"I want everyone to come out. Bring ten bucks, donate to the cause, and watch us make fools of ourselves,” she said.



"I accept this challenge,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Keith Radig.



"It's a fun thing to do, and it's the right thing to do," added Councilman Dan Moore.



The mayor isn't scared of a little, or a lot, of ice water.



"No, not at all," said Scott. “ALS has been around a long time. It's time we find a cure for it,” he explained.



Groetken accepted the challenge in honor of a good Army buddy, Bill Goodwin, who also died of the disease.



"To help people faced with that challenge would be an honor,” said Groetken.



They hope to inspire others as well.



"I'm going to challenge Pauley from Docs, Dave Bernstein, and Ted Waitt,” said Capron.



"I'm going to challenge (City Manager) Bob Padmore,” added Scott.



"I would like to challenge the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.," added Moore.



"You know people have this marvelous capacity to rise to the occasion and I think they will on this too," Groetken said.



The full council will gather outside the Southern Hills Hy-Vee store Tuesday at four o'clock. So, get those ice buckets and donations ready.





