Share YOUR school spirit on game night

Share your school spirit on game night! Support your team, a big play, the band and all the excitement by sending your photos and videos to KTIV's FanFource!

Tweet photos to @ktivsports and use the #SportsFourceExtra and #FanFource hashtag when tweeting us game updates or final scores. Share photos on www.facebook.com/ktiv4.

You can also use Instagram. Just include the handle @ktivsports or the #SportsFourceExtra and #FanFource hashtag.

These photos could be used on KTIV News 4 at 10 during SportsFource Extra and online here: http://connect.ktiv.com/


