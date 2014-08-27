Girl donates money raised from cookie, lemonade stands to cancer - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Girl donates money raised from cookie, lemonade stands to cancer patients

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - One Sioux City girl raised a lot of money for a selfless cause.

Nine-year-old Regan Milton organized several lemonade and cookie stands in various locations across Sioux City from May through August.

Her goal was to raise $1,000, but she went above and beyond. She collected a total of $1,700.

She presented the checks today to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

"I know that I am making a difference in peoples lives," said Reagan Milton, Sioux City.

Reagan says that she hope sell lemonade again next year.


