Iowa man captured in attempted slaying of officer

A man accused of trying to kill an officer in northeast Iowa has been captured, authorities said Friday.

The state Department of Public Safety said 33-year-old Abel Quijas Jr., of Maynard, was taken into custody without incident. Additional information was not released.

Quijas is suspected of trying to kill a peace officer in Oelwein on Thursday, according to authorities. No other details are available. Online court records don't show that charges have been filed.

The case led to a brief search for the Quijas. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued a news release seeking the public's help in finding him. At the time they said they had no information to indicate the public was in any danger.