UPDATE: Guidelines for Iowa gubernatorial debate on KTIV-TV

KTIV will broadcast a one-hour debate between Iowa gubernatorial candidates Governor Terry Branstad and Senator Jack Hatch on October 14 at 7:00 pm.

The process for selecting candidates is based largely on the rulings and findings of the Federal Communications Commission and other bodies.

The criteria for participation includes whether a candidate:

1) receives significant levels of public support in independent public opinion polls, e.g. 15 percent, which is the minimum used by the Commission on Presidential Debates;

2) has received substantial campaign contributions from varied sources;

3) has previously held significant public office(s);

4) has received a substantial level of votes in prior elections for the same or comparable office(s);

5) will be reported by news agencies in election night returns; and

6) has received significant news coverage from a wide range of media outlets.

The FCC and other bodies grant stations the right to exercise good faith news judgment in determining which candidates participate in televised debates, and to use reasonable news judgment in reaching such decisions, with the intent neither to promote a candidate nor to create a disadvantage for a candidate.



Media Guidelines:



No video cameras are allowed in the Orpheum Theatre during the debate.



There will be a spin room provided for interviews with the candidates after the debate.



Television stations can record the debate from KTIV's on-air signal to use but KTIV's logo must not be obscured, covered or cropped out of the video or screen images taken from the video.



All media inquiries, contact KTIV's Station Manager Bridget Breen at bbreen@ktiv.com.



