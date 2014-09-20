Chili and salsa lovers enjoy the heat on Pearl St.

Hundreds gathered in downtown Sioux City to play on Pearl Street.

Sioux City's 21st Annual Chili & Salsa Cook-off hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland drew quite the crowd of spice-lovers this afternoon.Chili and salsa creators competed for more than $2,000 in cash prizes, as well as top honors in the Chili and Salsa Division.

The event also awarded several prizes including best chili and best salsa, and crowned a jumbo jalapeno eating champion.

"I grew up down in Texas, so I'm a big chili fan. I'm not into a lot of beans in your chili, but I can't wait to get out here and sample some of these chilis and see how they compare," said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland Development Director, Mike Skaggs.

"We're just having such a great time and we'll probably do this every year. Just a really nice event and really good people," said WIT Culinary Arts instructor, Brett McCarthy.

KTIV's very own Mark Freund and Sara Te Slaa judged the best chili contest.