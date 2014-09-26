Consumer Alert: Account fraud turns out to be an inside job

It was an easy con job for a bank employee and an accomplice. In the end, they stole tens of thousands of dollars.

"She used her position as a supervisor to fraudulently access customer credit card accounts," says Ryan Amstone, a U.S. Postal Inspector.

Carrie Przywarty was a bank employee with access to people's personal information. She was involved with Chaldine Point Du Jour. The couple manipulated the system to steal from customers.

"She would write down the account numbers, names, and other identifying information about the account and gave the information to Mr. Du Jour whom she was having a romantic relationship with," says Amstone.

The duo targeted bank customers with a specific profile.

"Credit cards with high limits so her accomplices could basically get as much on each card at one time and then discard the credit card," says Amstone.

Du Jour would take the information and immediately start buying goods.

"To purchase gift cards, merchandise, stamps, computers, perfume, cologne with the compromised account information," says Amstone.

In fact, Du Jour bought 80 rolls of stamps worth $3,500. He admitted he was going to sell them at half price to consumers.

"The postal service will never sell stamps at half price, so if anyone offers you a deal that is too good to be true, then it probably is," says Amstone.

In all, 30 accounts were compromised with $24,000 in losses.

Postal inspectors got involved after the bank started seeing similar customer complaints. They have some advice on how to protect your credit.

"Reconcile their monthly credit card and bank statements as soon as the bill arrives in the mail or check them weekly online if they have access to online banking," says Amstone.

Both Przywarty and Du Jour pleaded guilty. Przywarty received four years probation. Her accomplice, Du Jour was sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution to the bank.