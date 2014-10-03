Patient with Ebola-like symptoms being treated in Washington D.C - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Patient with Ebola-like symptoms being treated in Washington D.C.

A patient with Ebola-like symptoms is being treated at Howard University Hospital in Washington D.C., a hospital spokesperson confirms.

The patient was admitted in stable condition following travel to Nigeria. The patient has presented symptoms and because of an abundance of caution, the patient has been put in isolation.

"Our medical team continues to evaluate and monitor progress in close collaboration with the CDC and the Department of Health," says University spokesperson Kerry-Ann Hamilton.

KTIV will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

