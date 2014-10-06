Two organizations in Sioux City have partnered to assist families living with autism Posted: Monday, October 6, 2014 5:24 PM EDT Posted:

Mid-Step Services, and The Pier Center for Autism, have been working together since August to make this partnership happen.



Mid-Step Services helps individuals with intellectual disabilities by providing vocational, educational and residential services.



The Pier Center assists individuals with autism spectrum disorders.



"They were growing at a slow pace and they decided that because of the referrals that they are getting, they need to move along more rapidly. So Mid-Step Services now cares for people with autism," said Gary Turbes, Mid-Step Services Director.



Since there will be more staff members, Turbes hopes to serve those on the waiting list more quickly.



