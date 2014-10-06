Two organizations in Sioux City have partnered to assist familie - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two organizations in Sioux City have partnered to assist families living with autism

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Two organizations in Sioux City have partnered to assist families living with autism.

Mid-Step Services, and The Pier Center for Autism, have been working together since August to make this partnership happen.

Mid-Step Services helps individuals with intellectual disabilities by providing vocational, educational and residential services.

The Pier Center assists individuals with autism spectrum disorders.

"They were growing at a slow pace and they decided that because of the referrals that they are getting, they need to move along more rapidly. So Mid-Step Services now cares for people with autism," said Gary Turbes, Mid-Step Services Director.

Since there will be more staff members, Turbes hopes to serve those on the waiting list more quickly.

