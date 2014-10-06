ARCHIVE STORY: Community to let blue light shine as Sioux City Police Officer Jill Ohm recovers

A Sioux City Police Officer remains in the hospital after being shot in the chin while on duty last Friday evening.

More than three thousand people, and counting, have joined forces to make sure Officer Jill Ohm's contributions to the safety of Sioux City aren't forgotten.

A national organization dedicated to commemorating officers wounded or killed in the line of duty has organized an event so all of Siouxland can say thank you to Officer Ohm for her dedication to the community.

Ohm was the first on the scene when the Sioux City Police Department received a call about a disturbance with a possible suicidal subject.

When Ohm, arrived she was shot in the chin by 27-year-old Noah Ironshell.

Police say she was responsive at the scene, and taken to the hospital immediately.

The Sioux City Police Department reports that she's in stable condition, and Ironshell is in custody at the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Ohm's gift registry shows that she was scheduled to be married on October 18, just 15 days after she was shot in the line of duty.

As she recovers, a national organization wants to make sure the community remembers her sacrifice.

"You'll see a lot of candlelight vigils when you lose an officer, lose a military member, lose a firefighter," Jeannie LeMaster with the Heroes Memorial Foundation said. "What we decided to do, because Facebook is so easily passed out there, we decided that we were going to create a Lights On event that could go completely and utterly nationwide."

The Heroes Memorial Foundation scheduled the Lights On for Officer Jill Ohm event, as a part of their 53 Hours branch.

The foundation says that every 53 hours, an officer is hurt or killed in the line of duty, and they want those officers to be remembered with blue lights shone at night, whether they be candles, light bulbs, or even glow sticks in the window.

The Lights On for Officer Jill Ohm event has more than 3,000 people agreeing to participate so far.

As her and her family recover, the Heroes Memorial Foundation wants to make sure that people everywhere can remember Jill's contributions.

"Like your Sioux City officer, we create the Lights On event for people to become aware of what police officers do and what they sacrifice every day, and make sure they're not just another name in the book," LeMaster said.

The Heroes Memorial Foundation is asking that those who want to honor Ohm's contributions keep a blue light out at night, from now through October 12, as Jill recovers.

The foundation says they hope it helps the family feel that they're not alone, as the thousands who are joining in symbolically stand with them.

For more information, click here.