New app alerts campus police if students don't arrive at their p - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New app alerts campus police if students don't arrive at their planned destination on time, then helps track them down

Posted:
Courtesy: KARK Courtesy: KARK

Three years ago this month University of Arkansas Little Rock student Patricia Guardado went missing from campus.

She was later found dead, and the person who killed her has not yet been caught.

Since then, campus police have offered different protection tools to staff and students.

One of those new tools is the Guardian app.

To use it, students set a timer when they're walking alone on campus. If they don't get to their destination on time, an alarm sounds at the campus police department.

A GPS tracker displays the student's location and an officer can be there in seconds.

Read more: http://bit.ly/1vN9Mpe

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.