New app alerts campus police if students don't arrive at their planned destination on time, then helps track them down

Three years ago this month University of Arkansas Little Rock student Patricia Guardado went missing from campus.

She was later found dead, and the person who killed her has not yet been caught.

Since then, campus police have offered different protection tools to staff and students.

One of those new tools is the Guardian app.

To use it, students set a timer when they're walking alone on campus. If they don't get to their destination on time, an alarm sounds at the campus police department.

A GPS tracker displays the student's location and an officer can be there in seconds.

Read more: http://bit.ly/1vN9Mpe