PHOTOS: Gov. Terry Branstad and Senator Jack Hatch debate in Sio - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

PHOTOS: Gov. Terry Branstad and Senator Jack Hatch debate in Sioux City, Iowa

Posted:
Gov. Terry Branstad and Senator Jack Hatch debate in Sioux City, Iowa. Gov. Terry Branstad and Senator Jack Hatch debate in Sioux City, Iowa.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

After two debates over the last two months, Governor Terry Branstad and democratic challenger Jack Hatch have one more chance to sway Iowa voters before election day.

Tuesday night, they meet for their third and final debate in Sioux City.

Hatch and Branstad were questioned by a panel which includes KTIV's Matt Breen, KWWL's Ron Steele along with Sioux City Journal's Chris Coates and KSCJ's Charlie Stone.

The photos were submitted from viewers, candidates and KTIV staff.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.