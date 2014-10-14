PHOTOS: Gov. Terry Branstad and Senator Jack Hatch debate in Sioux City, Iowa

After two debates over the last two months, Governor Terry Branstad and democratic challenger Jack Hatch have one more chance to sway Iowa voters before election day.

Tuesday night, they meet for their third and final debate in Sioux City.

Hatch and Branstad were questioned by a panel which includes KTIV's Matt Breen, KWWL's Ron Steele along with Sioux City Journal's Chris Coates and KSCJ's Charlie Stone.



The photos were submitted from viewers, candidates and KTIV staff.

