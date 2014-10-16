ARCHIVE STORY: Sioux City Police officer Jill Ohm has been released from the hospital

Sioux City Police Officer Jill Ohm has been released from the hopsital.

Mercy Medical Center officials confirm Sioux City Police Officer Jill Ohm has been released from the hospital.

Ohm was able to go home on Wednesday.

She had been hospitalized after police say she was shot in the chin by 27-year-old Noah Ironshell.

Ohm had responded to a disturbance call on October 3.

Ironshell was found several hours later in the basement of an abandoned home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center but has since died.