HEALTHBEAT4: Skin Care Lotions

When it comes to trying to look our best keeping our skin in good shape is important.

But, you don't have to spend a lot of money.

Dr. Adam Smith says starting with small steps can enhance a person's looks.

"Most men and most women acknowledge we are getting older and aging gracefully is different for everybody", said Dr. Smith.

The plastic surgeon with Tri-State Specialist in Sioux City says there are three major reasons why we age.

They are gravity, repetitive facial movements and water loss.

"Of all of those the most easily one to deal with is the skin hydration issue. It's just a good natural regiment is the one that's going to give you the best result," said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith says you don't have to turn to an expensive product to get those results.

"What you want is just a good high quality lotion. I usually recommend products like Neutrogena anything over the counter that way is going to work well," said Dr. Smith.

And, when choosing the lotion, check the label.

"It isn't so much what to look for, but it's what you don't want in it. You don't want perfumes, dyes, or other materials sitting in there," said Dr. Smith.

Plus, Dr. Smith say expensive creams may say they contain retinal and other age-fighting ingredients, however,

"You'll see those advertised in over the counter products. But, a lot of times it's such a minuscule amount amount that's it's not producing any affect at all. So, you're just paying for a product that doesn't work," said Dr. Smith.

What does work according to Dr. Smith, develop a consistent skin care routine.

"I suggest people wash their face once a day. If you wash too much you're going to be washing away some oils that protect your skin," said Dr. Smith.

And, the number one way to protect your skin is stay out of the sun.

Dr. Smith says contact a dermatologist or plastic surgeon if you want try something more like chemical peels, micro-dermabrasion, or fillers to improve the look of your skin.