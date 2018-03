POLITICAL AD BREAK: Vote for YOUR favorite! Posted: Monday, November 3, 2014 6:14 PM EST Posted:

By the beach Relaxing at the spa Puppies playing

We know you need to perform your civic duty of voting in the elections today. But we have gotten a lot of feedback about our POLITICAL AD BREAKS this year. So we want to know which one is YOUR favorite?



POLITICAL AD BREAK: By the beach



POLITICAL AD BREAK: Relaxing at the spa



POLITICAL AD BREAK: Puppies playing



We hope you've enjoyed them as much as we have!



Thanks for watching.